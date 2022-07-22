HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii is known for nearly picture-perfect weather year-round. Highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s.

However, with the recent heat wave plaguing the mainland and parts of Europe, we took a look back at Hawaii’s highest recorded temperature.

For the past few weeks, parts of the mainland have been under heat advisories prompting cities to open up cooling centers to provide a safe place for people to not overheat.

During extreme heat waves the National Weather Service advises people to think about the three P’s. Plants, pets and people.

Outdoor plants have a hard time surviving in extreme heat and can get irreversible damage if left in the sun all day. Pets, even outdoor dogs, need a cool spot to hang out when the temperature climbs. Making sure pets have a shaded area with fresh water is important during heat waves.

Lastly, it’s important to check up on people during heat waves. Many houses across the U.S. and Europe do not have air conditioners inside their homes. When the temperature climbs it can be dangerous to stay indoors.

Honolulu is not known for having sweltering heatwaves every year. However, we have had a few stretches of being in the mid 90s.

Extreme Weather Watch reports Honolulu reached 95 degrees on August 31, 2019, making it the hottest day on record looking at records from 1943-2022.

The hottest day ever recorded in Hawaii was when Pahala, Hawaii reached 100 degrees on April 27, 1931.

Puukohola Heiau, Hawaii holds the record for most consecutive days with the high temperature at or above 90 degrees. This was set in August-September 1979 with 49 consecutive days.

Honolulu’s National Weather Service keeps past weather data available for viewing. For more information head to their website.