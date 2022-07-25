HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii is known for nearly picture-perfect weather year-round. Highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s.

However, with the recent heat wave plaguing the mainland and parts of Europe, we decided to switch things up and take a look back at Hawaii’s coldest recorded temperature.

According to The Weather Channel the official coldest temperature recorded in Hawaii is 12 degrees. This makes Hawaii the only state in the U.S. that has never seen subzero temperatures.

Hawaii dropped down to 12 degrees at the Mauna Kea Observatory May 13, 1979.

However, that forecasters argue that might not be accurate because on Feb. 11, 2019 numerous sensors on top of Mauna Kea observed temperatures between 8- and 11-degrees Fahrenheit.

These numbers were taking in outside elements like wind chill, elevation and an unusually strong area of low pressure.

Mauna Loa Slope observatory holds the record for most consecutive days with the low temperature equal to or below 32 degrees. This was set during two separate occurrences with 27 days.

It’s actually common for Mauna Kea Observatory to drop to the freezing level or below it. However, what’s not normal is having 27 consecutive days in a given year.

Other than these random days where the temperature drops below the freezing level Hawaii is known for having perfect tropical winters where the weather barely dips below 65 degrees.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

Honolulu’s National Weather Service keeps past weather data available for viewing. For more information head to their website.