HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii residents love their Toyota Tacoma’s and according to Hawaii Auto Dealers Association (HADA) the Tacoma was the number one car model sold in 2021.

HADA said they oversee 70 of the new car dealerships in the islands. Most of their businesses are family owned with one of them operating by the fourth generation at 109 years old.

HADA recently released their 2022 Hawaii Dealer publication breaking down the most popular car makes and models.

The top 10 selling models in Hawaii:

Toyota Tacoma Toyota 4Runner Toyota Rav4 Toyota Corolla Honda CR-V Tesla Model Y Honda Civic Honda HR-V Tesla Model 3 Toyota Camry

HADA also broke down the most popular luxury SUV’s and non-luxury SUV’s as well as pickups by manufacture.

Top 10 luxury SUVs sold in Hawaii:

Lexus BMW Mercedes Acura Audi Land Rover Volvo Cadillac Porsche Tesla

Top 10 non luxury SUVs sold in Hawaii:

Honda Toyota Subaru Nissan Jeep Kia Hyundai Mazda Ford Volkswagen

Top 10 pickups sold in Hawaii:

Toyota Ford Chevrolet Nissan Ram Jeep GMC Honda Hyundai

To view the full report by Hawaii Auto Dealers Association head to their website.