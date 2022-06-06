HONOLULU (KHON2) — Ever wondered what type of occupation makes the most money on Oahu? Well, you may be surprised that the top earner makes an estimated $354,000 a year in Urban Honolulu.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics collected data from employers in all industry sectors in urban Honolulu for May of 2021. According to their metrics almost all of the high earners are working in the medical field.
Surgeons, Physicians and OBGYN’s all made the list for top earners making well above $200,000 and having their hourly wages between $103 to $170.
However, it’s not easy to become a medical surgeon and takes years and years of schooling. There also isn’t a lot of room for error meaning most surgeons need to be close to perfection in their line of work.
Here is the list of top earners in Urban Honolulu:
- Orthopedic Surgeons – $354,570
- Surgeons – $305,200
- Chief Executives – $291,790
- Physicians – $262,930
- Ophthalmologists – $258,220
- Nurse Anesthetists – $218,750
- Family Medicine Physicians $215,740
- Obstetricians and Gynecologists – $215,070
- Dentists – $170,870
- Psychiatrists $152,800
