HONOLULU (KHON2) – With Thanksgiving and Christmas right around the corner many people are craving their favorite comfort food.

WalletHub, a free credit score company, came out with the most popular comfort food by state along with how many calories are within one portion.

Southern states like Florida and Georgia had pies on the top of their lists. California had fish tacos, Alaska had king crab legs with butter and Hawaii had poke.

Poke is a very popular meal to eat throughout the state with residents and tourists trying to find the best poke spot.

Places like Yelp, Trip Advisor and Open Table come out with their lists of best poke spots on the different islands and collect data from hundreds of thousands of people.

Because poke contains omega-3 fatty acids, this meal can lower blood pressure, and help reduce the risk of heart disease.

According to their study, a single serving of poke typically has 262 calories per serving making it a healthy meal option. It is usually served over rice, cooked vegetables or a salad.