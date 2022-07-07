HONOLULU (KHON2) — Going through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at an airport can be stressful, time consuming and sometimes tedious.

One thing you’ll want to have on you while going through TSA is your boarding pass and a valid identification card.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

However, if you have misplaced your ID but still need to catch your flight, you are not out of luck.

If you arrive at an airport without valid identification because it is lost or at home, you may still be allowed to fly.

According to TSA, an officer may ask you to complete an identification verification process which includes collecting information such as your name, current address, and other personal information to confirm your identity.

If your identity is confirmed, you will be allowed to enter the screening checkpoint. However, you will be subject to additional screening to include a putdown and screening of carry-on items.

If TSA cannot confirm your identity you’re out of luck because you will not be allowed to enter the security checkpoint. This can happen if you choose to not provide proper identification or decline to cooperate with the identity verification process.

TSA recommends you double check before heading to the airport that you have proper documentation to avoid going through this screening.

List of TSA approved Identification:

Driver’s licenses

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

State-issued Enhanced Driver’s License

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized, Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

For more information on what to do if you lost your ID in Hawaii or forgot it at home head to TSA’s website.