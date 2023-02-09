HONOLULU (KHON2) – Is this the year you are looking to become a homeowner in Hawaii? Many people set individual goals for the new year and for many becoming a homeowner is one of them.

Smartasset came out with a Hawaii Mortgage Calculator breaking down the average cost of owning a Hawaii home. According to their finding’s Hawaii’s median home value is the highest in the U.S. around $722,500.

Some good news about being a Hawaii homeowner, according to the study, Hawaii has the lowest average effective property tax rate in the country sitting at .27%.

Today’s mortgage rates are between 5-6.5% depending on the type of loan you qualify for. Smartasset recommends having at least $30,000 saved before applying for a home loan.

They also recommend having a minimum income of $90,000 to ensure your monthly payment and other debts do no exceed 36% of your monthly income.

Depending on what island you are looking to buy your house on will factor how much money you are likely to spend. For example, houses on Maui and Oahu tend to be more expensive than buying a house on the Big Island or Kauai.

County Avg. Closing Costs Median Home Value Closing Costs as % of Home Value Hawaii $5,035 $350,000 1.44% Honolulu $6,926 $678,200 1.02% Kauai $6,306 $570,700 1.11% Maui $6,710 $633,500 1.06% Average Closing Costs by County

Smartasset has a mortgage affordability calculator you can use to see how much you would roughly qualify for. However, they recommend always speaking to a financial advisor and working with a trusted realtor when you are ready to look for the perfect Hawaii home.

Because Hawaii is an expensive state to live in and to buy a house, the state has different housing programs for low-income and first-time homebuyers. For more information on if you would qualify click here.

For more information about this study head to Smartasset’s website.