Election officials test the voting equipment at the State Capitol in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, July 30, 2022

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Office of Elections held another vote counting system test for elections at the State Capitol in the Senate Chambers.

The test was done to check on the logic and accuracy for the vote counting system on Saturday, July 30.

Official observers representing political parties, community groups as well as those who are interested were at the testing to ensure the equipment is working properly.

There will also be a wide area network test done.

That test will determine whether the election results are transmitted accurately from the neighbor islands.