Can-stacking art competition returns this year at Kahala Mall

Honolulu (KHON2) — Turning non-perishable canned food items into works of art. The “American Institute of Architects (AIA) Honolulu’s Can-struction” competition returns this year, this time at Kahala Mall.

Eight teams will be building structures made entirely of canned goods, reflecting this year’s theme — “Bright days ahead.”

The structures will be on display at Kahala Mall from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23., and folks can vote for their favorite.

Each vote is a one-dollar donation to the Hawaii Food Bank and all the canned goods will also be donated to the food bank at the end of the competition.

