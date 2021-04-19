Camping permits for these Kauai beach parks will soon be available

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Camping permits for ‘Anini and Anahola Beach Parks will soon become available, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced on Monday, April 19.

Beginning April 30, patrons can purchase a permit for $3 per person per night.

Fees are waived for Hawaii residents, as well as for children 17 and under.

Camping permits for other county beach parks will be announced later.

Click here for more information, or call the Department of Parks and Recreation at 241-4463.