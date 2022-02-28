HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you don’t mind camping at a remote beach in Hawaii to protect endangered sea turtles, then this opportunity might be for you.

The Hawaii Island Hawskbill Project is seeking interns to monitor for nesting activity from May through August and from August through December. This includes hiking up to 12 miles per day with a heavy backpack and staying up through sunrise. If you think you can handle it, then read on!

Interns are responsible for measuring and tagging nesting females, locating unobserved nests and making sure hatchlings reach the ocean. They also have to conduct nest excavations, keep out predators — such as mongooses, feral cats and rats — and record field data.

While this is an unpaid position, interns will receive up to $20 per day for food reimbursement and will stay in dorm-style housing within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Interns must also meet the following requirements:

Be at least 18 years old

Have a valid U.S. driver’s license

Be certified in first aid, CPR

Be physically fit in order to hike over rugged lava terrain with a backpack that weighs more than 30 pounds

Have a positive attitude, strong work ethic and love for the outdoors

To request an application, email info@hawaiiislandhawksbillproject.org.