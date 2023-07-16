HONOLULU (KHON2) — Calvin is now a strong tropical cyclone with sustained winds of 70 m.p.h. It has weakened since 5 p.m. Saturday, July 15 and is expected to continue weakening as it moves into the Central Pacific basin tomorrow morning.

Calvin is also still expected to run into some drier air and wind shear as it presses closer to the Hawaiian island chain. Both conditions will help weaken the storm.

If the current forecast track is maintained, the largest impacts will be on the Big Island with lesser impacts for Maui County, Oahu, and Kauai, in that order.

If the track moves to the north, it will impact the smaller islands more, depending on how much it moves north. If the track moves south, the lesser the impacts to the smaller islands.

The expected impacts are:

Heavy rain, especially for Hawaii Island (specific rainfall totals expected Monday morning, July 17.

High winds (35-40 m.p.h. with gusts possibly up to 60 m.p.h.), especially for Hawaii Island.

High surf on east facing shores.

Calvin is still expected to be a tropical storm with 40mph sustained winds when it arrives on the southern shore of Hawaii Island. The forecast track did not change much since the 11 p.m. Saturday, July 16 update, though it did nudge slightly to the north.

The current forecast track from the National Hurricane Center has Calvin making landfall on the Hawaii Island at around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, July 19. The track then takes it over Hawaii Island then to the leeward waters of the smaller islands, moving in a west-northwest direction.

Weather models are still in very good agreement on the track and timing of Calvin, but there is still uncertainty about the strength of Calvin. Forecasters are more confident today than previous days about the future strength.

Sea surface temperatures around Hawaii are above 80 degrees, so there is a chance that Calvin may maintain strength, or possibly strengthen a bit once it moves over those warmer waters. But if Calvin makes landfall on Hawaii Island, it will most likely weaken it, making any strengthening due to warmer sea surface temperatures near Hawaii negligible.

The forecast cone has Hawaii Island almost right in the middle and the cone has narrowed. This means that we still have a better likelihood of Hawaii Island getting the worst impacts from Calvin. Exact track is critical in determining specific impacts from Calvin due to the wind direction variability.

The expected impacts listed above are based on the current forecast track. With that track, the winds from Calvin would mostly be coming from the northeast to east which means the mountains would be another lifting mechanism for the storm, possibly increasing rain totals for windward areas.

Calvin is still moving at around 14-16 m.p.h. to the west-northwest and is expected to maintain that speed. Storm speed is crucial because the slower it is, the more rain we will get.

We will continue to closely monitor Hurricane Calvin and provide you with the latest details on our on-air broadcasts, on our website at KHON2.com, and on our app.