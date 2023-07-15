HONOLULU (KHON2) — Calvin has maintained the same strength since the last update (5:00am Saturday). It is still a weak category 2 hurricane, currently with 100 m.p.h. sustained winds. It may weaken to a category 1 Saturday night and possibly down to a tropical storm by Sunday evening, just before it crosses into the Central Pacific basin. It continues to cross over cooler waters.

The most important change since Friday is that it is now expected to maintain tropical storm strength with 40mph sustained winds when it is on the southern shore of the Big Island. Yesterday it was only forecast to be a post-tropical depression at that time.

The current forecast track has the center of Calvin making landfall on the southern coast of Hawaii Island but the cone of uncertainty still has the possibility for the center of the storm to be as far north as Maui or as far south as 150 miles south of the South Point on Hawaii Island. The latter of those possibilities would be best for Hawaii.

Calvin is still moving at 14-16mph to the west and is expected to maintain that speed. Storm directional speed is crucial because the slower it is, the more rain we will get. 14-16mph is about an average speed for tropical cyclones.

With the current forecast track and expected intensity, here are the expected Hawaii Impacts: -heavy rain for all islands, especially for windward sides, but more for windward Hawaii Island, the island of Maui

-high winds, especially for Hawaii Island. Winds possibly 40-50mph with gusts of 60mph+. High surf on east facing shores of all islands, especially Hawaii and Maui Islands

-downed trees and powerlines are also possible.

Weather models are still in very good agreement on the track and timing of Calvin, but there is low confidence for the strength of Calvin when is nears Hawaii because it is difficult to determine, for certain, how much wind shear and drier air conditions Calvin will run into.

It will continue to move over cooler water the next three days but once it get close to Hawaii, the waters are warmer, near 80°F, which is more conducive to tropical cyclone sustainability. It could actually strengthen a bit when it hits those warmer waters around the state, but probably not dramatically.

The forecast cone of uncertainty has the Hawaii Island almost right in the middle and the cone has narrowed. This means that there is a better likelihood Hawaii Island getting the worst from Calvin. Exact track is critical in determining specific impacts from Calvin due to the wind direction variability.

The expected impacts above are based on the current forecast track. With that track, the winds from Calvin would mostly be coming from the northeast to east which means the mountains would certainly be another lifting mechanism for the storm, possibly increasing rain totals.

After crossing over Hawaii Island, the track takes it out over leeward waters, southwest of the smaller islands. If it takes its current forecast path, the smaller islands will see less of an impact than the Hawaii Island. But if the track of Calvin moves to the north, the farther north the track moves, the greater the impacts on the smaller islands.

The Hurricane Hunters are in California now and will decide this evening whether they will fly to Hawaii and begin Calvin reconnaissance missions. The Hurricane Hunters will only fly reconnaissance missions into Calvin if it poses a threat to Hawaii.

If they do come to Hawaii, their first reconnaissance flights should be Monday morning. Hurricane Hunter flights through Calvin will provide forecaster with real-time weather data in and around the storm. Their mission can significantly improve tropical storm forecasts by providing much more accurate data than satellites weather models provide.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami is still in charge of forecasting for Hurricane Calvin and will probably hand it off to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu late Sunday night or Monday.

We should all still be prepared for worst but hope for the best with this storm.

We will continue to closely monitor Hurricane Calvin and provide you with the latest details on our on-air broadcasts, on our website at KHON2.com, and on our app.