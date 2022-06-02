HONOLULU (KHON2) — Recent mass shootings around the nation and incidents of gun violence in Hawaii are increasing calls for gun safety.

Shooting across the nation seems to be happening more frequently, but gun violence awareness advocate with Moms Demand Action Hawaii Erica Yamauchi said, people do not have to look too far, violence is happening in Hawaii.

Yamauchi said, “couple days after the Texas shooting, we had almost a mass shooting near the Blaisdell three people were injured, shot.”

Yamauchi experienced the loss of a close friend who was shot by someone who was also close to her. She said the incident happened when she was still in high school.

“Because there was an unsecured weapon, a firearm in a home, that argument just escalated and you know it ended in tragedy,” Yamauchi said. “One of our friends was sadly killed, and what’s really sad is that we lost two friends that day, we never saw either one of them again.”

The shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, NY and more recently the shooting at a Texas elementary, have raised polarizing views on ways to respond to the violence. Yamauchi said there could be a middle ground.

“Very optimistic that we can see change and come together on common goals,” Yamauchi said. “Again safe gun storage is one of them, I think most gun owners are responsible, again I come from a gun-owning family.”

People around the county will be encouraged to wear orange to raise awareness of gun violence.

Several events will be held throughout the state, including a “Wear Orange” event at the Hawaii State Capitol on Friday at 11 a.m. On Maui, at the Hawaii Wildlife Discovery Center, a “Wear Orange” campaign event will be held starting at 2 p.m. geared towards children with art activities.

Also on Friday, a vigil will be held at Aloha Tower at sunset to remember those killed by guns.