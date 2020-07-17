Calling all Star Wars fans: Wet’n’Wild Hawaii to host costume contest and Dive’n’Movie night

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) – Calling all Star Wars fans: Wet’n’Wild Hawaii hosts costume contest and Dive’n’Movie night.

Looking for some weekend fun? Wet’n’Wild is hosting a Dive’n’Movie night on Saturday with a special showing of Stars Wars – The Rise of Skywalker.

There will also be a Star Wars costume contest with the grand prize valued at $500. The contest will begin at 5:45 p.m. The contest is open to all ages.

Extended hours apply for the event so the park will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. The movie will be displayed at dusk at the wave pool.

Dive’n’Movie events are free with a 2020 Big Kahauna, Gold, Season or paid admission ticket.

Safety measures are in place due to COVID-19. For more information, click here.

