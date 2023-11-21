HONOLULU (KHON2) — While officials are happy to have been able to help more than 500 displaced Maui families, they are asking for more homeowners to step up and help out.

“We are grateful for the empathy and generosity that many Hawaii homeowners

displayed by providing safe and secure havens for those most affected by the tragedy in

Lahaina,” Governor Green said. “But we still need many other property owners to step

up to the plate to offer longer-term housing opportunities for those who need it.”

The Hawaii Fire Relief Housing Program announced Tuesday that they have been able to help find more permanent housing for displaced Maui families who lost everything to the August wildfires, but they must now renew their call to homeowners in Hawaii for help.

Thousands more survivor families are still in temporary housing and want nothing more than the anxiety of not having a permanent shelter over their loved ones heads, lifted off their shoulders.

“This is a critical time as many survivors seek to transfer out of temporary housing into

more stable, longer-term living arrangements as they try to regain some normalcy and

routine to their lives,” HHFDC Executive Director Dean Minakami said.

He is recommending that if a homeowner is going to offer up their property, they be able to do so for a minimum of 18 months.

Officials said the purpose of the program is to gather a list of homeowners across Hawaii who are volunteering their homes, by offering unoccupied rooms, units or houses to those in need.

A confirmation of information and the validation of the available unit is done by HHFDC staff, and then the unit is placed on a searchable list and interactive map for the Maui fire survivors to see.

The list and map are available publicly on the HHFDC website and are updated daily.

“If you have an available extra room, ohana unit or accessory dwelling unit (ADU) , or a

vacation rental, please consider helping,” Minakami said.

HHFDC does not provide finances to either property owners or renters, but the Federal Emergency Management Agency will pay fair market rent for fire survivors and also has established a Maui Direct Lease Program in which FEMA will rent properties directly for a period of time, provided they are available through a registered property management company.

Meanwhile, the HOST Housing Support Program has been established by the nonprofit

Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and Maui County, with funding from the

American Red Cross and the Hawaii Community Foundation. Homeowners who are

“host families” across Hawaii may receive financial assistance of up to $375 per month

for each person they assist, up to $1,500 a month per host.

As of today, 575 surviving families have been placed: 410 on Maui, 107 on Oahu, 44 on Hawaii Island and eight on Kauai.

More information on the programs can be found at the HHFDC Hawaii Fire Relief

Housing web page here.