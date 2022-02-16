Calling all aspiring playwrights! Learn the process in this free workshop with limited spots

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Calling all aspiring playwrights! Kumu Kahua Theatre has announced a workshop intended for writers who have not written a play before.

Two celebrated Hawaii-based artists — Daniel A. Kelin, II and Harry Wong III — will guide writers through the playwriting process and give their professional advice in this free workshop.

Admission is limited to 20 writers ages 11 and older on a first-come, first-served basis. First-time writers will learn about play structure, character development, compelling dialogue and other topics.

All attendees must register by 3 p.m. on Friday, March 18. Anyone under the age of 18 must submit a parental consent form here.

Lunch will be provided, but participants must bring their own laptop and/or notebook and writing utensil to the workshop on March 20. It will be held at the ʻŌlelo Community Television Station located at 1122 Māpunapuna St. The workshop runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Participants must also sign a film release since this workshop will be filmed for a documentary.

Proof of vaccination and face masks are required. For more information, click here.

For those who have done this before, stay tuned for upcoming workshops designed for you.