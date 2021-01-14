Call to artists for ‘PA’I Arts at Kou’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — PA’I Foundation has partnered with Central Pacific Bank to bring Hawaiian artwork to a new — and already popular — co-working space within the bank’s flagship branch on South King Street.

The goal is success as Hawaii enters 2021 with high hopes for a lot of business foot-traffic.

PA’I Arts at Kou will be an art exhibit that will bring local Hawaii artisans to the new Tidepools @ CPB, a space of entrepreneurship and small business.

The new year brings new hopes after months of losing artistic opportunities due to the pandemic.

“We want to uplift our native Hawaiian artists and this is another way of doing this, providing an avenue at a time right now when there’s no opportunities for us to showcase our art, no public gathers, nowhere to sell our art unless its online,” says Vicky Holt-Takamine, Executive Director of PA’I Foundation.

The exhibit will open at the end of January, 2021, and is scheduled to rotate artists every quarter.

Its inspiration derives from its location.

“Kou was the traditional word for Honolulu,” says Holt-Takamine.

“It was a gathering place. The ocean, the waterways came almost up to where Fort Street Mall is and just where the bank is. And so, there was a lot of tidepools in and around that area.”

This opportunity is for all artists on Oahu.

“Between small businesses and local artists, they are what makes our economy and community thrive,” says Mari Galiher, Coworking Manager at Central Pacific Bank.

“Here at Central Pacific Bank, we understand the needs and goals of these small businesses and artisans alike.”

The deadline to apply is Friday, Dec. 15.

Individuals who can not make the deadline have until September, 2021. to be a part of the following three exhibits. For all the information and to respond to the call, click here.