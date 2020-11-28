California woman dies after serious vehicle collision in Kailua

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 79-year-old California woman is dead following a serious two-car collision in Kailua on Nov. 27.

Police say the woman was sitting in the rear passenger seat of a Toyota CRV that was traveling east on Mokapu Saddle Road when the vehicle ran a red light and collided with an Audi that was turning left.

The driver of the Audi, a 33-year-old male from Kailua, is believed to have had the green light while making the turn when the collision occurred.

The 79-year-old woman was taken to Castle Hospital in critical condition, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the CRV was a 48-year-old female who is also from California.

Speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision.

This is the 49th traffic fatality of 2020, compared to 46 at the same time in 2019.