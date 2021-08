KAANAPALI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police were called to Kai Malina Parkway in Kaanapali for an unresponsive snorkeler found in the water.

It happened around 11:10 a.m. Friday, July 30.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

Bystanders were doing CPR until fire and paramedic crews arrived.

The man was not revived.

He has been identified as Howard Hoo, 57. of Mountain View, California.

An autopsy has been scheduled.