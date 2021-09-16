California visitor rescued from waters off Po‘ipū Beach on Kauai

PO‘IPŪ, Kauai (KHON2) — A 47-year-old visitor from California is in stable condition after being rescued by lifeguards at Po‘ipū Beach on Kauai on Monday, Sept. 13.

According to officials, the incident happened around 11 a.m. Monday when lifeguards on the Nukumoi tower noticed a female snorkeler in distress in the water.

Lifeguards brought her to shore and administered chest compressions until she was conscious and breathing on her own again, officials reported.

Patient care for the female was then transferred to AMR medics, and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials said. No other injuries were reported.