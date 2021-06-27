California visitor rescued from Manoa Falls after suffering serious injury

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 34-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after apparently falling and sustaining an ankle injury, according to the Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

A 9-1-1 call for the injured hiker came in at around 8:02 a.m. Five HFD units, staffed with 20 personnel, responded to the scene. Firefighters hiked up the trail to the woman and were able to locate her at 8:23 a.m.

Rescue specialists administered first-aid and secured her in a Stokes litter. She was then airlifted by

to a secured landing area at Manoa District Park.

Upon landing, EMS continued to treat the woman’s injury before transporting her to a nearby hospital.

HFD is encouraging everyone to enjoy outdoor recreation safely and provides the following

hiking safety tips: