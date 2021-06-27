California visitor rescued from Manoa Falls after suffering serious injury

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Manoa Falls Trail courtesy DLNR

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 34-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after apparently falling and sustaining an ankle injury, according to the Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

A 9-1-1 call for the injured hiker came in at around 8:02 a.m. Five HFD units, staffed with 20 personnel, responded to the scene. Firefighters hiked up the trail to the woman and were able to locate her at 8:23 a.m.

Rescue specialists administered first-aid and secured her in a Stokes litter. She was then airlifted by
to a secured landing area at Manoa District Park.

Upon landing, EMS continued to treat the woman’s injury before transporting her to a nearby hospital.

HFD is encouraging everyone to enjoy outdoor recreation safely and provides the following
hiking safety tips:

  • If you call 9-1-1 to be rescued in the mountains, please stay in the same area so
    the rescuers can find you based on your last known geo-location coordinate.
  • Most accidents happen when hikers leave the established trail and disregard
    warning signs. Staying on the trail greatly reduces your chances of getting injured
    or lost.
  • Stay hydrated and prepare for the unexpected.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories