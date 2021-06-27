California visitor rescued from Manoa Falls after suffering serious injury

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 34-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after apparently falling and sustaining an ankle injury, according to the Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
A 9-1-1 call for the injured hiker came in at around 8:02 a.m. Five HFD units, staffed with 20 personnel, responded to the scene. Firefighters hiked up the trail to the woman and were able to locate her at 8:23 a.m.
Rescue specialists administered first-aid and secured her in a Stokes litter. She was then airlifted by
to a secured landing area at Manoa District Park.
Upon landing, EMS continued to treat the woman’s injury before transporting her to a nearby hospital.
HFD is encouraging everyone to enjoy outdoor recreation safely and provides the following
hiking safety tips:
- If you call 9-1-1 to be rescued in the mountains, please stay in the same area so
the rescuers can find you based on your last known geo-location coordinate.
- Most accidents happen when hikers leave the established trail and disregard
warning signs. Staying on the trail greatly reduces your chances of getting injured
or lost.
- Stay hydrated and prepare for the unexpected.