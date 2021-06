HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 39-year-old California visitor suffered a back injury after he jumped off of Waimea Bay rock just before 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16.

The man told lifeguards he felt pain all over his body after he landed on his face and stomach.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Ocean Safety stabilized the man onshore before Honolulu Emergency Medical Services took over evaluation. The man refused further medical treatment.

The Waimea Bay jump rock is approximately 25 feet high.