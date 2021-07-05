California visitor airlifted from Manana Trail after slipping down embankment, twisting ankle

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu fire crews rescued a 53-year-old woman on Manana Trail on Monday, July 5, after receiving a call for a suspected head injury.

The woman, who is visiting from California, apparently slipped approximately 10 feet down an embankment after hiking for about an hour, just before the Waimano Pool. The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) reported that she twisted her ankle, bruised her wrist and sustained minor injuries to her face.

HFD sent 16 personnel to the scene, with the first unit arriving at 10:46 a.m. Fire crews hiked the trail and reached the injured hiker at 11:13 a.m. She was then airlifted to a landing zone located near Pearl City High School and transferred to Emergency Medical Services care.

Her two children, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were escorted out of the trail by firefighters. No other injuries were reported.