California smoke reaches Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Smoke from California wildfires continues to move through the Hawaiian Islands, according to National Weather Service of Honolulu.

California has had more than 13,000 lightning strikes since mid-August and more than 600 wildfires statewide have burned more than 1.2 million acres, said Daniel Berlant, assistant deputy director with California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as Cal Fire.

