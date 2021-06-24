California man injures ankle while skydiving on Maui

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 67-year-old California man injured his ankle after landing at the Hana Airport on a tandem jump with a certified skydiving instructor on Thursday, June 24.

Maui police said Hana patrol officers responded around 10:07 a.m. to a reported skydiving injury at the Hana Airport.

Officers found the 67-year-old California man with an ankle injury upon arrival, according to Maui police.

The victim was treated on scene before being transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center, officials said.