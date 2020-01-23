California man in critical condition after being rescued off Koolina waters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety and Emergency Medical Services responded to a swimmer in distress on January 22.

This happened at Koolina lagoon 4 around 12:30 p.m.

According to officials, a 71-year-old male tourist from California was on a boogie board when he got into trouble. It was not disclosed in what manner this happened in.

Bystanders were able to get the man to shore.

Onshore lifeguards gave him CPR and EMS treated him with advanced treatment.

They then transported him to an emergency room in critical condition.