California man drowns while snorkeling in Kapalua Bay waters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 33-year-old man drowned while snorkeling in Kapalua Bay waters on Maui on January 4, around 1:12 p.m.

The man was visiting from San Jose, California.

According to the Maui Fire Department, personnel responded to the beach fronting the Montage Resort and found bystanders and hotel security performing CPR on an unresponsive male.

Witnesses found the victim at the bottom of the ocean around 30 yards out and brought him to shore.

Fire personnel took over lifesaving efforts and assisted medics upon their arrival.

Despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.