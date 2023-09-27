A California man has died after he fell from the Waipo‘o Falls Trail in Hawaii, officials announced.

The victim was identified as Mark Debarr, a 66-year-old from the Golden State, a news release said.

Kauai police responded to reports of a man falling from the hiking trail shortly after 10:10 a.m. on Friday, which is about 1:10 p.m. in California.

Authorities discovered that Debarr fell off the trail and was located about 120 feet below the falls.

Foul play is not suspected in DeBarr’s death and an autopsy is pending, police said.

Kauai is home to Mount Waialeale, considered to be one of the wettest spots on Earth, and features hiking trails and popular beaches frequented by locals and tourists alike.

Earlier this year, a 77-year-old California woman died after experiencing trouble while snorkeling in Kauai and last year, 46 people were rescued off the Kauai coastline, SFGate reported.