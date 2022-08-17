HONOLULU (KHON2) – Starting on Wednesday Aug. 24, Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation will put a temporary caliber firearm limit for the three north-facing ranges at Koko Head Shooting Complex (KHSC).

They report only allowing .22LR caliber ammunition and firearms being allowed to discharge at ranges at KHSC. They said the south facing ranges and the archery range will not be impacted by the temporary limitation.

The temporary change comes after a ricochet incident when a firearm expert and staff believe a bullet contacted a dormant firearm slug and caused the slug to ricochet into a parked car window.

No injuries were reported from the ricochet incident, and they believe it is unlikely this type of incident will occur again. However, the city is temporarily holding this limitation out of an abundance of caution.

The limitation should stay in place until they finish their berm renovation project. The berm renovation project is set to begin Oct. 2022 and will take a month to finish.

During the project the entire complex will be closed. The project is estimated to cost $300,000 and two crews will work together to ensure its completion on time.

For more information on the current temporarily limitation you are asked to visit Koko Head Shooting Complex’s website.