Café Maharani celebrates 20 years with $1.99 plate special

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Moiliili restaurant will celebrate 20 years of business with a deal for customers.

So make sure you bring your appetite.

We’re talking about Indian restaurant “Café Maharani” on South King Street, located across the street from Long’s.

It was established by two brothers and two sisters, who use their mom’s recipes as inspiration for their dishes.

Dishes like kebabs, homemade Indian bread, chicken, lamb and seafood specials, as well as vegetarian plates.

“In the beginning, it was tough ’cause not too many people knew about Indian food on the island,” said restaurant owner and chef Jocya Arafat. “I think people thought it was spicy. So it took us a long time to get people a taste of Indian cuisine that’s not all about spicy food. It’s about spices that dance in your mouth.”

“The real success, as my mom would say, you always welcome even a friend into your home. Treat them as your friend. So, we welcome all of our guests as family friends, not treat them as customers. Thank god and the wonderful people in Hawaii they keep coming back. We are really thankful for them,” Arafat said.

On Sunday, January 5, vegetarian and meat plates will cost $1.99, one plate, per customer. The deal starts at 11 a.m.

If you’re wondering, “Maharani” translates to “queen.”

The family said that their mother was the queen of their hearts, which is why the restaurant bears the name to continue her legacy.