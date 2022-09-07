HONOLULU (KHON2) — A snorkeler was rescued off Kealia Beach on Kauai by bystanders and first responders, according to the County of Kauai.

Officials said on Thursday bystanders pulled a 30-year-old woman from the water when she appeared to be unresponsive.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Two Ocean Safety Bureau lifeguards and a firefighter that was off-duty started performing CPR on the snorkeler.

Just before 4:15 p.m., first responders responded to a call from Emergency Medical Services about the water rescue.

Firefighters from the Kaiākea Fire Station arrived and the American Medical Response paramedics administered advanced life support and transported the woman to Wilcox Medical Center.

Officials said she is in critical condition.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The scene was cleared around 4:20 p.m.