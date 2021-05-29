Bystanders pull unresponsive diver from waters off Kokololio Beach Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An unresponsive diver was hospitalized in critical condition on Saturday, May 29, after being pulled from the waters off Kokololio Beach Park in Hauʻula by bystanders.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) says the diver is believed to be a man in his 50s or 60s.

EMS, Honolulu Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to the incident after a 911 call came in at 3:36 p.m., according to EMS.

The Good Samaritan who pulled the unresponsive diver from the ocean began CPR before first responders arrived. Ocean Safety mobile responders were the first emergency personnel on the scene and took over CPR until paramedics got to the scene.

EMS administered life saving treatment before transporting the diver to an emergency room.

Lifeguards are not towered at Kokololio Beach Park, EMS officials said