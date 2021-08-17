Bystanders catch, detain Maui man accused of stabbing, sexually assaulting woman in bathroom

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Maui man has been charged with multiple offenses ranging from attempted murder to sexual assault after police say he stabbed a woman inside a park bathroom over the weekend.

It happened just after 9 a.m. on Sunday at Lahaina Harbor.

According to police, the victim, who has been identified as a 22-year-old woman, was exiting the bathroom stall at the harbor when the assailant emerged from an opposing stall and allegedly forced the woman into a stall where he attempted to sexually assault her while holding a knife.

An apparent struggle ensued, causing an injury to the victim’s hand. Police say she screamed for help, prompting bystanders and family members to come to her aid. The several bystanders quickly detained the man and called police.

Upon arrival, officers placed the suspect, who was later identified as 54-year-old Alfred Pasley, under arrest. He was later charged with one count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, one count of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, one count of Kidnapping, one count of Assault in the Second Degree, and one count of Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree.

Meanwhile, the woman was treated on scene by medic personnel, then sought further treatment on her own.

Pasley’s bail has been set at $72,000. An investigation is ongoing.