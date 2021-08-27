BWS: Water mains to be replaced along Akanoho Place

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) announced the Akanoho Place 8-inch water main project in Pupukea, which will replace water mains in the area.

BWS reported approximately 2,900 feet of 8-inch and 4-inch water mains will be replaced along Akanoho Place, as well as about 110 feet of 6-inch water mains.

The purpose of replacing these water mains and renewing the water system is to improve water service reliability in the area.

Road work is expected to take place Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., but the project’s start date has not been determined yet, officials reported.

During construction, BWS said there will be lane closures in several locations within the work area. Residents and motorists should expect delays during construction hours.

Officials said the project is estimated to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.