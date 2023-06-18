HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply said a water sample from its Kahaluu Tunnel has tested positive for E-coli.

Officials stress that the water from the source is safe to drink because it is routinely disinfected before it reaches customers.

But they are required to notify the public and the health department.

Officials say, there’s nothing customers need to do.

Water from the Kahaluu Tunnel serves the area from Ahuimanu road to Likelike Highway.

On June 15, BWS detected coliform bacteria in a routine water sample collected June 13, 2023, from the Kaneohe Police Station.

“In accordance with the Ground Water Rule, on June 15, 2023, BWS staff collected a repeat sample from the Kaneohe Police Station and from all sources that were serving the Kaneohe Police Station, at Kahaluu Tunnel, Waihee Tunnel and at all pumps from stations at Punaluu Wells II, Waihee Inclined Wells, Kahaluu Well, Kuou Wells II & III, Kaluanui Wells and Maakua Well. Of all the samples, only Kahaluu Tunnel was found E. coli positive the following day, June 16, 2023. The repeat sample from Kaneohe Police Station and samples from all other well pumps and tunnels were E. coli negative.” – Board of Water Supply

Then on June 16, BWS said they immediately collected five additional samples from Kahaluu Tunnel as required by Rule. Once the samples were collected, the tunnel was then shut down since E. coli testing requires at least 18 hours to complete.

According to BWS, E. coli bacteria can exist in tropical, sub-tropical and temperate soil. It can persist in soil for a number of years once exposed. Keep in mind that E. coli is a fecal indicator and a microbe whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes.

BWS said microbes in these wastes can cause short-term health effects, such as diarrhea, headaches or other symptoms. Microbes can pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.

Again, the board of water said the public is not at risk of any exposure to e-coli bacteria.