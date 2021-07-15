BWS to end water shutoff suspensions for nonpayment on July 31

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) is ending its water shutoff suspensions for nonpayment of sewer and water bills on Saturday, July 31.

The BWS deferred shutoffs because of the COVID-19 pandemic and reminded the public that the suspensions would stop at the end of July on Thursday, July 15.

Customers need to make a payment or establish a payment arrangement by July 31 if they would like to avoid an interruption in their water service, according to the BWS.

Click here or call (808)-748-5070 for assistance. Customers will be responsible for any outstanding balances for water and sewer on their accounts. See below for information about available payment options:

Obtain account information and pay a bill 24/7 via: Pay-by-Phone service at (808)-204-4234.

Payment drop box outside of the building at 630 S. Beretania St.

In-person with cashiering staff in the lobby, no appointment needed.

Mail to P.O. Box 135037, Honolulu, Hawaii 96801-5037.

Automatic deduction from the customer’s checking account.

BWS officials remind the public that its lobby is open for payments without an appointment, but customers need to schedule one for other account and billing needs.