BWS shuts down its Halawa shaft as a precaution following Navy water system contamination

This photo shows a tunnel inside the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on Jan. 26, 2018. The state of Hawaii says a laboratory has detected petroleum product in a water sample from an elementary school near Pearl Harbor. The news comes amid heightened concerns that fuel from the massive Navy storage facility may contaminate Oahu’s water supply. (U.S. Navy via AP)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) held a news conference on Friday to discuss the recent test results confirming the presence of petroleum products in the Navy’s water system.

BWS announced proactive adjustments to its own operations to protect their water sources located in the Moanalua-Waimalu aquifer, including shutting down its Halawa shaft as a precaution. BWS customers are advised to use water wisely at this time.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

During a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday, Dec. 2, the Navy confirmed that they detected petroleum products in water samples taken from the Red Hill drinking water well.

The Red Hill well has been isolated since Sunday, Nov. 28, when military housing residents began noticing a fuel-like smell in the tap water. The Navy said so far it’s received calls about a fuel odor or physical ailments from 680 homes in Navy housing and 270 in Army housing on the Navy’s water system.

All other tests of the Navy Water Distribution System were negative, however, it will be continuing to do tests until the water is deemed safe to drink again. At this time it is still unknown where the petroleum products originated from.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The Navy water system serves 93,000 people. The military is working with affected families to temporarily relocate them to hotels.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.