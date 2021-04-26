BWS temporarily extends hours to reach out to customers who have trouble paying their bills

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) is temporarily extending its Customer Care outreach to help customers who are experiencing financial hardships.

Customer Care call hours have been extended to 6 p.m. daily.

“During the extended hours, we are reaching out to customers who seem to have trouble paying their bills and may not be available during regular business hours,” BWS Customer Care Program Administrator Jennifer Elflein said in a statement on Monday, April 26. “Our staff will call customers with past due accounts and offer to work with them to establish a repayment plan.”

These hours are for BWS to make calls to customers only; the lobby and inbound telephone center will continue to open at 7:45 a.m. and close at 4:30 p.m.

The BWS is reminding customers that when their staff calls about an overdue payment, they will not do the following:

Demand payment on-the-spot.

Request personal banking information.

Threaten immediate disconnection if payment is not instantly made.

They will, however, provide options on how to submit payment, which includes calling the BWS published phone number at 808-748-5000.

Customers are also reminded that: