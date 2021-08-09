BWS scrambles to repair 24-inch water main break causing shutdown of 2 westbound lanes on Kalanianaole Hwy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews continue to work to repair a 24-inch water main break that has prompted a full closure of two westbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway near Kuliouou.

The water main break was first reported on Saturday, Aug. 7 near Moomuku Place and E. Halemaumau Street.

Officials are encouraging residents in the areas of Kuliouou-Kalani Iki to Koko Head to conserve water by limiting shower use and holding off on using water for things such as washing laundry, running the dishwasher and watering their lawn.

Water wagons have been established along Kalanianaole Highway at the following locations:

Driveway at 6030 Kalanianaole Highway

Spigot on a fire hydrant at 5914 Kalanianaole Highway

Spigot on a fire hydrant at 6030 Kalanianaole Highway

Spigot on a fire hydrant at 6044 Kalanianaole Highway

Due to an overwhelming amount of calls and requests for roving water wagons, customers are encouraged to visit one of the spigot locations to fill up. If a roving water wagon is needed, one can be requested by calling 748-5000, ext. 1.

School continues to be in session for affected households. Repairs to the water main and roadway are expected to continue all day.

For the most up-to-date information, click here.