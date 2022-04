HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Board of Water Supply responded to a 12-inch water main break in Waikiki on Kaiulani Avenue.

BWS reported that five apartment or commercial buildings are impacted.

This includes 110 residential units that were impacted.

The BWS placed a water spigot at the fire hydrant fronting 251 Kaiulani Ave.