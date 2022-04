PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply responded to an 8-inch main break on Aumakua Street between Amokemoke Street and Ahamoa Street in Pearl City.

A BWS update around 11:50 a.m. Monday, April 18 reported 17 customers were impacted by the repair work.

The road awas closed in the area.

A water wagon was placed at 2281 Aumakua Street.