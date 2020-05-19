BWS responds to dirty water problem in Kalani Iki and Waialae Iki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews are working to address a water system issue that is causing dirty water in the Kalani Iki and lower Waialae Iki areas. Customers experiencing dirty water are advised not to use it for drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth. It is okay to use the water for flushing toilets.

In order to remedy the issue, the BWS needs to flush the water from reservoir serving the community. This process may take up to several hours.

The cause of the dirty water is related to a 24-inch main break that occurred on Kahala Avenue in April. When pressures were increased in the main earlier today, it created a disturbance to the water system that caused the dirty water.

Questions and comments may be directed to the BWS 24-7 trouble line at 748-5000 extension 1.