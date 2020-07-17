BWS responds to 6-inch water main break in Wahiawa

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) – Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a 6-inch water mian break in Wahiawa on Friday.

The water main break is located on Makaweo Avenue.

There is no word if any residents or businesses are impacted at this time.

