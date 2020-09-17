BWS responding to water main break in the Ala Moana area

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ALA MOANA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are working to repair a 12 -inch water main break near 401 Atkinson Dr., near Central YMCA.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The YMCA building and one apartment building are impacted.

BWS is closing the three center lanes of Atkinson Dr. between Mahukona St. and Ala Moana Blvd.

One mauka-bound right-hand lane and two makai-bound right-hand lanes will remain open.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

A water wagon will be stationed near the Sunset Tower on Atkinson for use by affected residents.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories