BWS responding to water main break in the Ala Moana area

ALA MOANA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are working to repair a 12 -inch water main break near 401 Atkinson Dr., near Central YMCA.
The YMCA building and one apartment building are impacted.
BWS is closing the three center lanes of Atkinson Dr. between Mahukona St. and Ala Moana Blvd.
One mauka-bound right-hand lane and two makai-bound right-hand lanes will remain open.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
A water wagon will be stationed near the Sunset Tower on Atkinson for use by affected residents.
