HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with the Board of Water Supply (BWS) are responding to a possible 16-inch main break on Lagoon Drive near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Friday, April 2.

BWS officials say Ke’ehi Lagoon Beach Park is affected and does not have water service.

The main break was reported around 5:01 p.m. near 477 Lagoon Dr.

Crews are investigating the cause of the possible main break, according to BWS officials.