“Ladies and gentlemen! We are gathered here to celebrate one of the most important events in the history of these Islands!”

On January 2nd, 1903, George W. Smith said this at the opening ceremony of what would later be called “Cable Day,” the completion of the Pacific cable that connected Hawaii to the American continent. The first telegraphs were sent the day before, when President Theodore Roosevelt wished “hearty congratulations” to the people of Hawaii for being “more closely connected than ever to their fellow citizens of the mainland.” This was the first piece of information that crossed the pacific instantaneously.