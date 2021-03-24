BWS responding to Liliha water main break

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) is responding to an 8-inch water main break in Liliha near 2428 Waolani Ave. on Wednesday, March 24.

BWS officials say about 32 homes will be affected while repairs are being made.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

A water wagon is being made available in the area between Maui and Wyllie streets to provide an alternate source of water to customers.

The main break was reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Call the BWS for updates at (808)-748-5000, ext. 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Japan says North Korea may have fired ballistic missile

Equal Pay Day sparks debate over wage gap between men, women

First female NFL coach on closing gender pay gap in male-dominated jobs

President Biden marks Equal Pay Day with U.S. women’s soccer team

What symptoms should you look for after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Denny Stong, youngest victim in Boulder shooting, reportedly died trying to save others

More Top Stories

Trending Stories