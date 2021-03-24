BWS responding to Liliha water main break

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) is responding to an 8-inch water main break in Liliha near 2428 Waolani Ave. on Wednesday, March 24.

BWS officials say about 32 homes will be affected while repairs are being made.

A water wagon is being made available in the area between Maui and Wyllie streets to provide an alternate source of water to customers.

The main break was reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Call the BWS for updates at (808)-748-5000, ext. 1.