HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with the Board of Water Supply are responding to an 8″ water main break in the area of Kahawai Street in Manoa on Saturday, April 17.

BWS officials say about 20 residential customers are affected as of 3:42 p.m. Saturday.

The main break is near 3005 Kahawai St., according to the BWS.

A water wagon is stationed near 2814 Lowery Ave. so affected customers can obtain a water supply.