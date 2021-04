HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with the Board of Water Supply (BWS) are responding to a 4″ water main break on Aiea Heights Drive that is impacting around 71 residential customers on Friday, April 23.

The main break was reported around 1 p.m. Friday.

A water wagon is stationed near 99-145 Waipao Pl. so customers can maintain a water supply until repairs are made.

BWS officials say the break occurred near 99-811 Aiea Heights Dr.